Nairobi tops cases of stunted children

Nairobi has the highest number of stunted children in the country with 104,074 cases, amid growing concerns that they may not achieve their full potential later in life.

Mandera comes second with 98,637 cases followed by Kakamega and Nakuru with 88,297 and 83,153 cases respectively, says Concern Worldwide, which conducted a malnutrition assessment in August.

Similarly, one in every three children in Nairobi’s informal settlements is stunted.

Concern Worldwide Health and Nutrition senior manager Kassim Lupao yesterday said drivers of malnutrition in Nairobi include diarrhoea caused by poor hygiene, over-reliance on unhealthy food, poor maternal, infant and young children nutrition practices and poor childcare practices.

“Children are taken to daycare centres as early as at two months old against recommendations of exclusive breastfeeding for six months,” she said.

That is why a five-year project dubbed Lishe Poa, Maisha Bora has been developed to introduce ready-to-eat, hygienic, affordable and nutritious products in Nairobi’s informal settlements such as Mukuru, Korogocho and Mathare. It is funded by Korea International Agency Cooperation (KOICA), under the stewardship of the National and county governments and Concern Worldwide.