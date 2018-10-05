Melania Trump jets in amid tight security

United States First Lady Melania Trump jetted into the country last night for a two-day visit in her maiden tour of Africa.

Melania, who would be on a tour to highlight her country’s support for early childhood education, wildlife conservation and HIV/Aids prevention, landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) a few minutes to 9pm amid tight security.

This morning, she is expected to watch a performance by, among others, Sarakasi dancers at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi. She will be accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and leave for Egypt in the evening.

Discussed initiatives

The US First Lady has this week visited Ghana and Malawi to promote her ‘Be Best’ initiative designed to improve children’s wellbeing.

Melania met with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta when she accompanied President Uhuru on a visit to the White House in August.

The two First Ladies discussed their common goals and initiatives in the interest of children.

“It was a pleasure having Kenya’s First Lady at the White House. I enjoyed learning about Beyond Zero Kenya and discussing our shared concerns for the well-being of children,” said Melania.

In Ghana, she visited various places and tweeted: “My visit to Cape Coast castle was a solemn reminder of a time in our history that should never be forgotten.”

Yesterday evening, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) closed down Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Terminal Two between 5.30pm and 9pm for Melania’s arrival.

The terminal will be closed again for up to four hours today when she is expected to leave the country.