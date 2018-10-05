Raila accuses Ruto of frustrating unity deal, says referendum push will go on

George Odiwuor, Tom Rachuonyo and Mutuku Mwangangi @PeopleDailyKe

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga yesterday claimed Deputy President William Ruto was a major impediment to the progress of the Handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the same time, the Opposition chief said a national referendum to change the Constitution was inevitable adding “no one can stop an idea whose time has come”.

He dismissed referendum push critics “as cries of a frog that will not stop cattle from drinking water.” “The Building Bridges taskforce has begun work and they will move around the country to collect views from Kenyans. We want to fix our problems once and for all,” he said.

Speaking yesterday in Rongo Town during campaigns tour for Migori senatorial candidate Ochilo Ayacko , he said the unity deal is meant to address long-term issues that have affected socio-economic development of the country years.

On Sunday, Ruto accused the ODM leader of trying to use the handshake deal to oust him from Jubilee Party.

Meanwhile, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama (pictured) has dismissed calls for a referendum to change the Constitution.

Speaking in Kangundo yesterday, he said the government should focus on other pressing problems affecting Kenyans such as high cost of living, lack of drugs in hospitals and corruption.

“There is no urgency in changing a law that is barely eight years old. We used the colonial Constitution for more than 40 years, what is it that is so urgent to change in the Constitution the we endorsed just the other day? he posed. He claimed his coalition boss Raila Odinga push for law change is insincere saying he should instead prioritise the fight against corruption.