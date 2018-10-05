Sleuths identify suspected hitmen who killed Sharon

Homicide detectives have now identified three hitmen believed to have brutally killed pregnant Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The trio, according to police, are profiled killers for hire from Migori’s Uriri area, where Governor Okoth Obado hails.

Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have obtained the suspects’ biodata, including photographs.

The breakthrough comes days before the planned burial of the 28-year-old woman, who was abducted, killed and body dumped in Kodero forest, last month. Her seven-month foetus was buried a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Obado remained at the Kenyatta National Hospital private wing, where he was admitted on Wednesday after falling ill at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The governor is charged with the student’s murder, but has denied the charge. Last week, he was denied bail on grounds that he could interfere with witnesses.

“Yes, he is still admitted here. He is being guarded by a prison warden around the clock,” a hospital staff intimated.

Prisons boss Isaya Osugo said the governor was not receiving special treatment at the remand facility as indicated in media reports.

Obado admitted having had an affair with Sharon, whose killing shocked Kenyans. The governor’s aides Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero have also been charged with the killing.