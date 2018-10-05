Mombasa residents decry traffic lights breakdown

A three-month breakdown of traffic lights in Mombasa has continued to disrupt traffic on the roads, leaving commuters stuck in traffic for hours.

Commuters are calling on the County government to repair the system saying the breakdown is causing snarl-ups and accidents especially in Saba Saba, Buxton and Kengeleni areas.

Coast Region Traffic commandant Emmanuel Okanda said his department had deployed more police officers to the roads to control traffic.

He said he had written to the County government to begin repairs.

“If the lights fail, traffic control is completely interfered with and there is set to be a snarl-up, which ends up inconveniencing motorists and more so confusing pedestrians on when to cross,” said Okanda.