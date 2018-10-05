DNA results place ‘Jowie’ at crime scene

PD Reporter

Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, the man being treated as key suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani may have been nailed after analysis of DNA samples collected from the slain businesswoman’s body and house indicated conclusively that he was at the scene of the crime.

The results were released as detectives trying to unravel the murder mulled summoning two Nairobi politicians they believe were contacted by Irungu soon after the killing.

The suspect is said to have sent a text message to four friends, including the two politicians, seeking advice over “a major thing he had committed that was being investigated by police.”

Detectives want the four to shed more light on the “major thing” that Irungu may have been referring to.

Police sources confirmed to People Daily that samples, including bloodstains collected from Monica’s house matched, 99 per cent those collected from Irungu, putting him at the heart of the investigations into the murder.

Monica’s body was found in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani, dumped in a bathtub with hands tied and her throat slit, hours after she returned from South Sudan.

“The DNA results have shown that there are 99.9 per cent more chances that Irungu was at the crime scene. We are now working on witnesses,” a police officer privy to the investigations told People Daily.

At the same time, detectives are trying to establish whether Jowie’s friend and neighbour of his girlfriend Jacque Maribe in Langata, Brian Kassaine was also at the murder scene.

Bloodstains samples

Reports have also emerged that Kassaine may have been in Juba days before Monica was murdered and police are following the lead besides profiling his businesses as part of the probe.

Apart from bloodstains collected, police also analysed other samples dusted from a cellotape put on Monica’s mouth, a rope that tied her hands and bloodstains on a sofa in the house.

Kassaine, whom the Central Firearms Bureau is trying to establish if he is a licensed gun holder, admitted he gave Irungu the firearm on September 9, saying he used to service it for him from time to time.

The law criminalises the handling of a firearm by a person not licensed and also restricts licensed holders from allowing anyone to use or carry their firearm. All firearm holders must have a safe to keep the weapon at all times.

Homicide Unit detectives at DCI headquarters have been working with officials from Government Chemists in analysing the samples. However, the knife believed to have been used to slit Monica’s throat is yet to be found.

The team had also dusted a car that Irungu was using on September 19 when Monica was killed.

The detectives have interrogated several other witnesses and are reportedly also looking for one Dominic Kamau, whose national identity card was used by Irungu to access Monica’s apartment.

Kamau is wanted for questioning, in an effort to obtain more information on why his ID was used.

Yesterday, the investigators questioned two people who met Irungu at Monica’s house moments before her murder.

The two, a Lebanese and a Kenyan only identified as Owen for security purposes, were questioned for a second time to corroborate the evidence that police have gathered so far.

CCTV footage

Sources said cybercrime investigations unit had been brought on board to find out who the main suspect in the murder, Irungu, may have met with or communicated with before and after the murder.

“They are also reviewing CCTV footage that captured the suspect leaving the apartment, with the aim of establishing the identity of the man who was with him in the car,” the officers said.

Police are currently holding TV journalist Maribe, her fiancé Irungu and their friend and Kassaine over the murder.

DNA results of the other suspects are yet to be released.

Irungu was the last person seen leaving Monica’s apartment, donning a kanzu.

He has since been positively identified by at least four witnesses at a police parade at the Kilimani Police Station.

He is expected to formally take plea to murder charges on Monday.

Witnesses who said they saw Irungu at the apartment were questioned for the third time on Wednesday by the team handling the case at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Also questioned was Taxify driver who dropped Monica at the apartment from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon arrival from Juba.

The driver is said to have dropped Monica at the apartment at about 7.15pm on September 19 was questioned over the luggage she was carrying.

Police are yet to establish how much money, if any, she had in the house.