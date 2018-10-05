Performance contracts here to stay, insists TSC

Oliver Musembi, Mathew Ndung’u and Kirera Mwiti

Relations between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the teachers’ unions yesterday took a downturn after the former declared performance contracting irreversible.

TSC took the hard-line position as the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) issued a 14-day strike notice after their talks with TSC flopped over the latter’s decision to transfer 85 head teachers.

On Wednesday, a meeting between teachers and their employer ended in disarray when the union stormed out protesting the hard-line stance by TSC.

Nonetheless, TSC vowed not to revoke the transfers as it insisted that teachers’ appraisal and performance contracting will go on despite protests by Knut.

Yesterday, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia vowed the government would not budge to Knut’s demands or relent in the ongoing reforms to improve teachers’ performance and raise educations standards.

“Teachers appraisals and performance contracts are meant to improve education standards and Kenya is ranked the best in Africa where we get invitations to speak about how we manage a workforce of more than 300,000,” said Macharia when she opened the 5th Annual October Teachers Conference.

But Knut gave TSC a 14-day ultimatum to revoke the transfers and scrap the performance contracts, arguing they were against teachers’ welfare. Addressing the press in Naivasha, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion denied that they had walked out of the meeting as alleged by TSC.

Instead, Sossion said it was the TSC commissioners who called for more time to review the demands by teachers afresh.

Speaking separately Macharia said the ongoing reforms in the sector had brought a positive impact. However, she declined to comment directly on the strike call when requested to do so by journalists.

TSC and the union have been holding a meeting in Naivasha to resolve the stalemate. She said previously, there was a high number of teachers’ absenteeism from class but this had changed drastically since the onset of reforms.

Macharia announced it would soon become mandatory for teachers to undergo refresher courses through professional development centres to be run jointly with Kenyatta University and other universities.