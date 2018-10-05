Governors defend formation of Regional Economic Blocs

The Council of Governors (CoG) has defended the recently formed Regional Economic Blocs (REB) terming them as attainable and the way forward for counties.

Against questions on the viability of the blocs, the council noted that the joint move by various counties would become productive once the legal measures were put in place.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana (pictured) said CoG and the National government had agreed to form a joint committee to develop a policy, legal framework and review the existing Regional Development Authorities (RDA) to avoid duplication of duties.