Team exit renders NCIC moribund

Dinah Ondari October 5, 2018
National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairman Francis Kaparo

The absence of commissioners at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has slowed its mandate, chief executive officer Hassan Mohammed  said yesterday.

Mohammed, who was appearing before the Senate’s National Cohesion Committee, said the exit of eight commissioners after the expiry of their terms of service has rendered the team moribund.

Instead, NCIC is now relying on other government bodies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate cases as they await the recruitment of new officers.

“Currently we do not have commissioners. Cases which require prosecutions have been hugely affected as secretariat alone cannot take people to court,” said Mohammed. “We are now waiting for t recruitment to take place.”

The commission, led by Francis ole Kaparo was to leave office in August last year, having served a three-year term but had their tenure extended by President Uhuru Kenyatta for one more year.

