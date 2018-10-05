Curtains fall on Kikuyu music icon Kamaru

The country is mourning celebrated Kikuyu benga musician Joseph Kamaru,who died at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday night where he was admitted after he developed breathing difficulties.

Kamaru was aged 79.

Born in Kangema in Murang’a county in 1939, Kamaru started his singing career in 1956 but made his breakthrough two years later with a smash hit Celina, after which he recorded almost 10,000 songs in his musical career that spanned over half-a-century.

One of his very first compositions, Ndari ya mwarimu was an instant hit. In the song, a pupil chides her teacher who has been making sexual advances and promising her good marks. She jokingly asks what would happen if he is suddenly transferred. The refrain of the song, kahora mwarimu, niwoka muno (slow down teacher, you have come too much), a translation, was captured in later remixes by the likes of Salim Junior.

The song became an instant hit in the era of the record players after teachers went up in arms staging a protest that drew the attention of President Jomo Kenyatta.

Styled as the undisputed custodian of rich Gikuyu cultural heritage, his songs have stood the test of time, from the era of the vinyl records, to cassette tapes that were quickly overtaken by CDs.

A few years ago, I attended his musical performance at the former Club Reminisce off Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, and despite the vagaries of age, he managed to keep the audience dancing for the better part of the night.

Predictably, most of his songs are themed on the constant love-hate relationship among couples, the hurt of betrayal in romantic liaisons, songs on Kenya’s independence and occasionally, political commentary.

It was in the latter category that he composed a tear jerking JM Kariuki in 1975, a few days after the body of the Nyandarua North MP was found by a Maasai herdsman in a thicket in Ngong Forest.

In the song, Kamaru said although JM had been assassinated, a hundred others (JMs) had been born, which implied that his spirit lived on. In 1979, Kamaru accompanied former President Moi on a trip to Japan, chided as having a rather large delegation of almost 90 people. It was after that, most likely his maiden trip out of the country, that he sang Safari ya Japan, a curious addition to his repertoire.

Another of his popular hit song is Cumbuca Ndari, where he laments about travelling from the village at the crack of dawn to his girlfriend’s house in Nairobi, only to find that the woman has another lover.

Although the woman and her lover are away when he arrives, he finds the man’s clothes in the wardrobe. The jilted lover spends the night counting pieces of wood in the rafters, Ndaraire ndorete iguru, ngitara miitiriro (the refrain).

It is easy to surmise that the theme of betrayal runs through many of his songs, perhaps representing the preoccupation of his age-mates or contemporaries, who include Councillor Daniel Kamau (of the Ciru Murata and Kanini fame).

Other musicians who straddled the music scene and electrified listeners across regional borders were such as Mwalimu James Mbugua, Lawrence Nduru, CDM Kiratu (who composed the Kaba Kuinuka hit), Ochieng Kabasseleh, Owino Misiani, Gabriel Omollo (now deceased but remembered for the evergreen Lunchtime hit), Wahome wa Maingi (Matunda Maruru, Mwana ti Ngwaci and Mercy Coka Mucii).

Although Kamaru had a brief dalliance with gospel music no one remembers any hit songs in this genre. It was apparent his niche was in secular music, where he held his audience spellbound, so much so that a certain Catholic bishop occasionally messages in Kamaru’s songs to preach to his congregation.

One of such songs is Mutimia wa Mikosi, in which a young man narrates to his mother how he was lured to a woman’s “den” under the influence of alcohol, spends a night in her house and recalls his driver duties much later.

In another song, Reke Ngwitikirie, a man returns to his woman’s house to find his framed pictures pulled off the walls, the engagement ring removed and his clothes moved from the wardrobe. It is apparent the woman has acquired other liaisons while he is away.

But it is in his “adult only” songs where he excelled, releasing hit after hit to capture the obscenity and rawness of mainly cultural songs reserved for occasions such as circumcision ceremonies. It is at such functions that society allowed men and women to release pent up emotions, a sort of catharsis by mentioning anything forbidden, including privates and conjugal matters.

Even if children listened to these songs, they would be at sea, as the meaning is hidden behind complex phrases and rare words, used by only a select few with exceptional Kikuyu language vocabulary.

Titles under this latter category, are such as Muthunguci, Nguina ndi na tha, Nikeruruo, Ni-njugiri-rio, Mwari wa kagoiya, Wambui wa maitu, Cugio ni ahiki, Ni-irekio warubathi, Mutiiri mugi, Kindu kia munai, Nengera ciringi, Guku ndiukaga, Ni ngugiira ira, Nuu waari ndunyu, Ndokeirio rwenji, Ni-ithui kiambi, Thuriu, Huui wainaga, Ngurara nja, Mucung’wa and Iri kurura.

The late Kamaru has left behind four siblings — Maina Kamaru, Macharia Kamaru, Wanjiru and Mr Macharia.