Boy testifies against father in murder case

The Nyamira High Court yesterday was moved to tears when an eight-year-old boy narrated how his father beheaded his mother.

Samuel Otieno is accused of killing his wife Beatrice Masuka on October 10, 2015 at Bonyaiguba in Nyamira South sub-county.

He has, however, denied the charges.

The boy told the court his father found the mother cooking before he took a machete and slashed her.

“My father ordered me to go and sleep, but I pretended that I was asleep and watched everything as it happened,” he said. His elder sister also testified in the case. Hearing continues.