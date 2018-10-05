NATIONALNEWS

Boy testifies against father in murder case

Evans Nyakundi October 5, 2018
2,453 Less than a minute

The Nyamira High Court yesterday was moved to  tears when an  eight-year-old boy narrated how his father beheaded his mother.

Samuel Otieno is accused of killing his wife Beatrice Masuka on October 10, 2015  at Bonyaiguba in Nyamira South sub-county.

He has, however, denied the charges.

The boy told the court  his father found the mother cooking before he took a machete and slashed her.

“My father ordered me to go and sleep, but I pretended that I was asleep and watched everything as it happened,”  he  said. His elder sister also testified in the case. Hearing continues.

Show More

Related Articles

October 5, 2018
2,607

INDONESIA DISASTER AFTERMATH: 1,558 people killed following massive earthquake and tsunami last week

October 5, 2018
2,600

POLICEMAN SENTENCED: Sentence reduced to manslaughter for Officer charged with killing in Lamu

October 5, 2018
2,582

PEACE MISSION: Young Muslims urged to focus on true teachings of Islam

October 5, 2018
2,547

STUDENTS WATER WOES: Ingangara Sec. Sch. students protest lack of water