Committees ‘rob Kisumu vital funds’

Kisumu County Assembly could be losing huge amounts of funds through irregular committee meetings and fraudulent bank transactions, a report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) shows.

The Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) report released by the anti-graft agency in Kisumu on Wednesday, established that there was unprocedural management of the County Assembly committee meetings.

For instance, it revealed that the County Assembly was using unofficial documents to falsify payments of committee sitting allowances and that there was inclusion of names of absentee committee members for the purposes of claiming payment of allowances.

“The report also showed that the assembly was using different formats of attendance registers, with some serialised and others having official logos while others were on plain paper,” said EACC vice-chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit when she presented the report to Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Assembly speaker Onyango Oloo.

The CRA further indicated that in some instances the assembly committee meetings attendance registers were not dated and that the registers were pre-typed with names of members, including absent members whose names were not crossed out.

In some occasions, the CRA report also revealed that committee attendance registers were not officially closed, citing register No 076 for the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Services as an example.

The findings indicated that such loopholes lead to misappropriation of public funds.

Additionally, the EACC report pinpointed that the County Assembly was operating several bank accounts without maintaining proper register of such accounts. The report said the Assembly did not keep cashbooks for cars and mortgage funds and the 35 wards fund accounts.

It further revealed that county assembly did not prepare bank reconciliation statements for the ward fund and the car and mortgage accounts.