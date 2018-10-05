Kidero amassed suspect wealth, EACC reveals

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now claims former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero received tens of millions of shillings into his several bank accounts held in different currencies.

In response to suit filed by the former governor over the search warrant conducted on September 20 at his home, EACC claims it received allegations of misappropriation of public funds and illegal acquisition of wealth by Kidero while serving as the managing director, Mumias Sugar Company Limited and subsequently the Nairobi governor.

In documents filed in court by Mulki Abdi Umar, a member of the team which is investigating the matters raised by Kidero, EACC says the commission is within its mandate to investigate corruption, economic crimes and related offences.

According to the anti-graft body, they had applied on January 2016 to investigate his account held at Family Bank and request granted.

Upon searching, the bank statements reflected large cash deposits on a regular basis quite characteristic of money laundering. Upon analysis of the account, it was noted that between January 27, 2011 and December 31, 2015, Kidero had received Sh317,116,000 in cash deposits alone.

“Notably, the account also reflected a sum of Sh200 million equivalent to slightly over $2 million at the prevailing exchange rate which amount was apparently deposited in a fixed deposit account,” said Umar in court documents.

According to EACC, the transactions in the said account led to discovery of other accounts associated with Kidero.

EACC further claims that it is alleged that Kidero colluded with some public officials from Nairobi City County government and Mumias Sugar Company to defraud the government of colossal sums of money.