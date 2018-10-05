Cash is king in construction

The saying that cash is king does not just apply in business, but in construction projects as well. We all know construction projects are capital intensive and there has to be a continuous availability of cash to ensure the project is completed on schedule and within budget.

This is a major reason most projects will be completed behind schedule or over budget, sometimes both. See, if there is a slack on cash, the contractor won’t purchase materials on time and this will reduce the progress on site. Still, if there is no cash and the contractor gets materials on credit, the cost of the project is likely to be higher than planned.

Before you embark on a project, it is good practice to ensure that availability of liquid cash is assured. This can be through securing a bank loan or ensuring your savings are adequate. This way, you will avoid a lot of unplanned costs like interest on delayed payments. A contractor will also charge interest if you delay his payments and this does not come cheap.

You may think this as unfair, but look at it this way, the contractor is most likely took out a loan to fund the construction with the guaranteed periodical payments via valuations. Now, if these valuations are not honoured as planned, the bank gets agitated and penalizes the borrower through increased interest premiums, which will of course be transferred to you.

But even as you plan to disburse all these payments, its good you do it professionally. I know some employers who, while trying to avoid any unprecedented delays on their projects, pay the contractor without any consultations only to find out later that they overpaid. So you must take care to only pay for work done on site, which is verifiable by both the quantity surveyor and the architect. This way, the risk of over payment is reduced.

The contractor on the other hand has to be diligent in managing the project cash. There are some unscrupulous characters who will divert project money to the detriment of the project. This is why it’s important to only pay for work done on site according the agreed details. Moreover, be careful when paying a deposit and if you have to, make sure it is the minimum that the contractor needs to get the project going.

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]