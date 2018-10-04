Kenyan youth set to benefit from SME program

Thousands of Kenyan youth are set to benefit from an online learning SME program.

Invest in Africa (IIA-Kenya) in partnership with the African Management Initiative (AMI) has today launched an online learning academy to help SMEs on the African Partner Pool (APP) gain expertise to scale and grow their businesses.

During the one year program, SMEs will have access to a library of courses, practical tools and social features. They will also be guided through key steps of developing their businesses, understanding market demand, their customers, cost-effective product; developing, testing and refining their business model and how to get funding for the business.

Speaking during the launch, IIA Country Manager, Wangechi Muriuki said: “It’s a great day for SMEs in general as we officially launch the academy. We believe that the training courses and tools offered by AMI will be integral to SME development Kenya. This is because from our research, we found out that access to skills and training is as important as access to finance and markets.”

The partnership is expected to provide relevant skills training to SMEs on Invest in Africa’s platform with already over 25,000 people across the continent having already benefitted from the initiative.