FAKE LAWYER CHARGED: Isaac Kamau jailed for 1 month in Nakuru for impersonation

Nakuru based lawyer was on Wednesday sentenced to one month in prison or a fine of 20,000 shillings for impersonation.

Appearing before Justice Dalmas Ohungo, Isaac Kamau Nyoro was charged with practicing law without prerequisite qualifications.

While speaking to the press outside Nakuru court, senior lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich on his part took the chance to warn fake lawyers against misadvising and misleading litigants saying it was criminal and punishable by law if one is found guilty.