WHITE ELEPHANT PROJECT: Govt. water project launched 8 years ago in Tharaka Nithi under utilised 

A 1 Billion shillings project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta, eight years ago, to provide over three thousand households with sufficient water for domestic and irrigation purposes in Tharaka Nithi county is under utilised.

The Muiringa Banana Project, that was launched by Kenyatta when he was Finance Minister, is now a landmark shame with the government allegedly unable to raise sufficient funds to complete it and only 40 percent of residents benefiting from it.

Some residents are reported to be wasting the water by letting it flow in their farms without control and others have expressed concern about the lack of information on the best crops to grow in order to secure a market.