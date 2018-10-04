LISHE POA INITIATIVE : Program targets children and expectant mothers with nutrition benefits 

The Ministry of Health, Nairobi County Government and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), launched the Lishe Poa, Maisha Poa project on Monday, which aims at meeting the significant market need for affordable and nutritious food solutions for young children, pregnant and lactating mothers.

The five year project hopes to address the issue of prevalent nutrition, poor but highly popular street foods, through the introduction of a ready to eat, hygienically prepared, affordable and highly nutritious products in the informal settlements of Nairobi, hence improving nutritional status of 173,622 children and 109,632 pregnant and lactating women.

The project will also include messaging through community health volunteers, media campaigns on hygiene, promotion and optimum feeding practices.