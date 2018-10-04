Leads Utd stare at relegation in Super Eight league

Teams put up spirited fight to avoid relegation in the Super Eight league as the climax approaches with only three matches remaining before it comes to an end.

Leads United failed to leap from the bottom of the league table at the weekend after going down 1-0 to Rongai Youth Association (RYSA) FC in a do-or-die match played at Runda Githogoro grounds.

Ali Hamisi’s strike in the 68th minute was enough to give the Rongai, based side a priceless win and propel them to 14th place on the 16-team table with an improved 27 points.

Despite the season approaching the end, Leads captain Erick Makarios said he was still hopeful his team will avoid relegation.

“We still have a chance to save ourselves from being relegated at the end of the season. If we can win our remaining three matches, I know we will be out of the relegation zone. In order to achieve this ambitious dream, we need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a winning formula,” said Makarios after their latest loss. This was Leads 12th defeat of the season which has left them placed 15th on the log with 27 points.

At Ziwani grounds, Shauri Moyo Blue Stars put up a spirited fight to overpower 10-man Kawangware United 2-1 in their entertaining fixture.

Erick Kyalo and David Bosire netted for Blue Stars as Chris Wanga scored the consolation for Kawangware.

The loss left former champions Kawangware stagnated at fifth place with 41 points as Blue Stars went one spot up to settle at 12th position with 29 points.