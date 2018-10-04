Kenya trio energises Dalheim to Swedish league survival

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Former Harambee Stars skipper Robert Mambo has praised Kenyan trio of Mary Kinuthia, Teresa Engesha and Christine Nafula over their contribution in Dalhem IF’s survival in the Swedish second- tier league.

The ladies who were snapped last month to help the team avoid relegation have been a stand-out.

Dalhem were second last on the log with tough matches on the cards when they joined, but they managed to avoid the chop with the three being major contributors.“Their huge input was felt immediately they got here, I am proud because they lifted confidence of the team and made all the others performing well. They made sure the team got the points that were crucial. The girls also clicked well here,” said Mambo who is part of Dalhem’s coaching staff.

The former Stars’ midfield dynamo evealed that their performance has left the club stakeholders impressed and as a result, the club is thinking of working out long-term contracts. “The players, the officials, the board, fans and the whole of Dahlem’s football family really like them a lot. And now we working to see they can stay on and help the team next season in a long-term perspective. They liked and enjoyed their stay and what they have put in. So we are all hopeful that all goes great for them to be here for next year and beyond.

“They believe they can grow more with this team and take it far and also achieve bigger goals with Dalhem. We got a few other offers which came asking for them as well. So we await and see what the future holds.”

The three players all scored in the final game as Dalhem avoided relegation in an icy weekend fixture. Engesha bagged four goals while Nafula and Kinuthia bagged three goals between them.