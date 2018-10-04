‘Slum Boys’ get second firm on in sponsorship undertaking

Kenya’s newest gaming firm OdiBets was yesterday unveiled as the new sponsor of SportPesa Premier League side Mathare United in a three-season deal that begins at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

This is easily one of the largest sponsorship pact in the history of the club which will now be wearing the OdiBets logo on the front of the first team’s kit.

Making the announcement, OdiBets Country Marketing Manager Dedan Mungai said the gesture is precipitated by Mathare’s enviable status in Kenyan football.

“We are really excited to announce this partnership with Mathare which is a club with great heritage and significance in Kenya’s foot-balling scene. The club is coming off a very impressive season as the most improved in the SPL and we can’t wait to see how the next few seasons unfold,” said Mungai.

He added:” As Mathare United heads into another season, the players, technical bench and management are delighted that OdiBets is now the main club sponsor.

We believe in the potential of this great club which has proven itself time and time again to be one of the most dedicated in the topmost league and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours,” said Mungai.

Mathare United Chairman Bob Munro described the partnership as a milestone for the famous community club that has been grappling with financial challenges.

“The past few seasons have been particularly successful for the club both on and off the pitch despite financial challenges. This sponsorship will certainly give the club the stability it needs to forge ahead and compete for the top-tier league title,” said Munro.