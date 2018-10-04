Malkia last chance to redeem themselves in FIVB group finale.

Malkia Strikers have their final chance to achieve their target of reaching the second round at the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Championship when they play Dominican Republic today in their final group stage match at Hamamatsu Arena in Japan.

The Japheth Munala-coached side yesterday lost to Brazil 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-16) in a match where the Brazilians were looking to get back on their winning ways after Serbia snapped their 33-match winning streak in the group stage of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

Going by their head-to-head statistics, Malkia stood no chance against one of the best teams in the world. Brazil have won all their matches against Kenya at world level major competition that include Nations League, Olympic Games, World Championships, World Cup, World Grand Prix and Grand Champions Cup in straight sets. Yesterday’s win was their eighth.

The first encounter for the two sides was at the 2010 World Championships where the Brazilians won 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-11). Their previous meeting was at the World Cup in November 2011, when Brazil needed only 61 minutes to beat Kenya 3-0.

Malkia started their 2018 World Championship campaign with a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan, followed by 3-0 defeats to Serbia and Puerto Rico. Kenya’s victory over Kazakhstan remains their only win in 23 World Championship matches. Against Dominican Republic, Kenya must win to finish in fourth place and place in the second round.

On their part, the Brazilians had opened their Championship with straight sets victories over Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, before Serbia stopped them on their tracks with a 3-0 defeat.