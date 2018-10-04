North Rift MPs push State to pay maize farmers

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Some MPs from Rift Valley region have given the government five days to pay maize farmers their dues failure to which they will call demonstrations in Eldoret, Iten, Kapsabet and Bungoma.

Addressing the press yesterday, the MPs told the government to “stop playing games with farmers” and honour its promises, claiming there is a deliberate attempt from some quarters to sabotage local production of goods and services.

They also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure the farmers are paid all their dues. MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central) and Sammy Seronei (Nominated) alleged that the government had promised to pay farmers by yesterday but up to now, they have not received their dues.

Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said last week delays in the payment was caused by lack of funds, ongoing verification of farmers and incapacitation of the Board of Strategic Grain Reserve (SFR) that is supposed to make the payments.