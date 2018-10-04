Police to question four more people over Monica murder

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Investigations into the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani continued yesterday with witnesses being questioned.

TV anchor Jacque Maribe, Joseph Irungu and their friend Brian Kassaine are being held by police over the murder.

Irungu is said to have been the last person to be seen leaving Monica’s Lamuria Apartments off Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

He has since been positively identified by at least four witnesses at a police parade organised at the Kilimani Police Station.

Yesterday, the witnesses who said they saw him at the apartment were questioned for hours by the team handling the matter at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Detectives say they are looking for at least four friends Irungu talked to soon after he left the apartment.

The friends include a medical doctor he is said to have sought his advice on a disturbing issue he had.

Also to be questioned is a Taxify taxi driver who dropped off Monica at the apartment from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Detectives handling the matter also plan to visit Juba, where Monica stayed and worked to retrace her movements and activities.

The team say they want to know what she carried when she left Juba for Nairobi on September 19.

They also want to know what she did for a living, her earnings and any other activities she was engaged in.

This will be part of their efforts to pursue the money theory as the possible reason she was killed.

The detectives had told a court they want to extend the probe to Juba to get more information that would be useful in their probe.

Meanwhile, Langa Langa Secondary School in Nakuru, where Irungu studied is still trying to come to terms with this unfolding horror-like story involving their alumnus.

Although information about Irungu popularly known as “Jowie” by close friends remained scanty, sources at the school said Irungu, who is the main suspect in the murder only stayed for one year. According to the records in the school, Irungu was admitted in Form One in 2006 but he never came back for FormTwo.

“We don’t know much about him because he didn’t stay here for long. He left mysteriously and not many people remember him,” said a teacher, who wished not to be named owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

The teacher said Irungu was one of the 45 students admitted to Form One that year, adding that nobody knows why he left the school. The school has a population of about 1,000 students.

“We cannot tell whether he went to another school or he dropped out altogether,” the teacher said.

He joined the school located from Carol Academy in Racecourse Estate where he sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam the previous year.

Not much was known about him either until news of the gruesome murder of Kimani hit the airwaves on September 20.

Monica’s killer had tied her hands and legs with a rope and taped her mouth.

Her throat was slit and body placed in a bathtub at her house.

Irungu comes from Lanet area, on the outskirts of Nakuru town on Nakuru-Nairobi highway. He is the second born in a family of two boys and two girls.