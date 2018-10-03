English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
ANCHOR AND A MORTICIAN: K24 news anchor Eric Njoka also doubles up as mortician
ANCHOR AND A MORTICIAN
You have probably heard of the expression – a jack of all trade meaning one’s ability to balance or juggle between several tasks at the same time.
And believe it or not our senior primetime news anchor Erick Kamau Njoka is one such person.
For years now, the seasoned journalist has been doubling up as a news presenter while at the same time attending to his other role as a mortician.