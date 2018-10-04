TSC rejects demand to revoke teachers transfer

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has declined to revoke the transfer of 85 headteachers as requested by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

The union had demanded that the transfers revrsed on ground that the aggrieved teachers are elected union officials.

In the ongoing consultative meeting between Knut and TSC in Naivasha, the union leadership further demanded that all headteachers who are union officials be exempted from any future transfers.

But in a quick rejoinder, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia (pictured) said election to a union post cannot be used to irregularly amend the contract between employee and employer.

She said all teachers, being TSC employees, have a right under Article 27 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the TSC Act to be treated fairly without being subjected to discrimination.

Macharia termed it as “unreasonable” for Knut to demand different treatment for just 85 teachers out of the 321,007 in public learning institutions on account of their positions in the union.

“This is not tenable,” she said and urged teachers unions to put the interests of learners first. Masharia, however, affirmed TSC commitment to harmonious industrial relations with Knut, adding that the commission will continue with deliberations on the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement.