THE REFERENDUM DIVIDE: Ruto’s allies claim push  targeting DP to scuttle Jubilee’s big four

THE REFERENDUM DIVIDE

K24 Tv October 3, 2018
Cord leader Raila Odinga (r) and Deputy President William Ruto. Photo/Courtesy

The push for a third referendum has once again been rocked by suspicion and  sensational claims…with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies accused  ODM leader Raila Odinga of dictating  the mandate of the building bridges team for his own political gain.

According to Ruto’s allies.. Odinga’s push for a referendum  is meant  to distract Jubilee from achieving the big four agenda and give him  a head start  in the 2022 presidential contest.

 

 

