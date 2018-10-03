Kuppet threatens strike over ‘substandard’ medical cover

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has threatened to rally its members to a countrywide strike if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) renews a medical cover contract with Minet Insurance Brokers.

The union demanded that TSC rescinds the agreement on grounds that it offers teachers “substandard” services.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi yesterday, Kuppet secretary general Akelo Misori said Minet’s outpatient medical cover had collapsed, forcing the more than 70, 000 secondary school teachers to pay for hospital bills from their pockets despite having lost medical allowance to Minet.

“We are demanding that the commission does not renew the agreement that is due to end this month. Failure to this, we shall call the teachers out on work boycott,” he said.

Misori complained that the cover is not limitless as agreed upon in the contract and accused TSC of continuously renewing the contract despite the teachers having lost confidence in the insurer.

He further claimed that Minet has shifted its focus to private clinics that lack qualified medics and the capacity to treat teachers.

“Most health providers have withdrawn from Minet, hampering the efficiency of delivery of medical services,” said Misori, adding: “The outpatient services which are supposed to be limitless are virtually non-existent.

In a few clinics where teachers receive such services, the treatment is restricted within a certain amount.” He said Kuppet has already petitioned the National Assembly to intervene in the matter.