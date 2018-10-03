English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

HOUSE OF BRIBERY: Privileges committee to conduct inspection tour of ladies washroom

K24 Tv October 3, 2018
The National Assembly powers and privileges committee will on Tuesday next week conduct an inspection tour of the ladies washrooms as part of the ongoing investigations into claims of bribery  over the contraband sugar report that was rejected by the house.

The decision was reached after Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami who was the last witness to appear before the committee, narrated how her Wajir counterpart Fatuma Gedi allegedly insulted her after she inquired why she was lobbying for the rejection of the report.

 

