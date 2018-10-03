English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MURANG’A WATER WARS: Water CS chelugui says destruction of pipes is illegal

MURANG’A WATER WARS

K24 Tv October 3, 2018
2,528 Less than a minute
Water Cabinet Secretary(CS) Simon Chelugui
Water Cabinet Secretary(CS) Simon Chelugui.Photo/courtesy

The battle over the control of water in Muranga continues, with water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui terming  illegal  actions taken by the leadership of Murang’a county in destroying water infrastructure and blocking the flow of water.

Chelugui further dismissed demands by Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, to have the county allocated 25 percent of the revenue collected from the water project, piting Murang’a and Nairobi counties.

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 4, 2018
2,479

Melania Trump tours former slavery outpost

October 4, 2018
2,477

New curriculum meets ‘set global standards’

October 4, 2018
2,484

State mulls law to allay compensation disputes

October 4, 2018
2,493

How Kalonzo call to Uhuru saved Mwilu