MURANG’A WATER WARS: Water CS chelugui says destruction of pipes is illegal

The battle over the control of water in Muranga continues, with water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui terming illegal actions taken by the leadership of Murang’a county in destroying water infrastructure and blocking the flow of water.

Chelugui further dismissed demands by Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, to have the county allocated 25 percent of the revenue collected from the water project, piting Murang’a and Nairobi counties.