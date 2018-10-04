KeNHA loses bid to acquire prime property in city

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has lost a bid to challenge the acquisition of prime property by a private developer in the proximity of the Nairobi Southern bypass.

Appellate Judge Philip Waki dismissed the agency’s application for an extension of time to appeal against the decision made by Environment and Land Court Judge Mary Gitumbi on February 20, 2015 declaring Vipingo Beach Resort Ltd, the owner of the disputed land.

“There is no persuasive evidence that KeNHA had exercised all due diligence in pursuing the intended appeal or that it was ‘impeded by the slow-turning wheels of the court’s administrative machinery’ in pursuing its cause,” said Waki (pictured).

Vipingo filed a petition before the High Court on August 23, 2017 seeking to quash the Gazette Notice published by the NLC on July 17, 2017 revoking titles of the land adjacent to the Southern By-Pass. The firm obtained interim orders suspending the order pending the outcome of the case. Vipingo claimed it purchased the property in 2002.