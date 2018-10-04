Obado admitted to KNH after falling ill in remand

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was yesterday admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital after falling ill in remand.

Sources intimated to People Daily that Obado had been complaining of flu and coughing.

He was admitted to KNH’s private wing at noon.

Obado has been in police custody at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi since last week after he was charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

This came a day after his personal assistant Michael Oyamo, who is being held at the same facility, was also attended to KNH on Tuesday over similar complaints.

Obado had complained of flu and coughing for the better part of the morning before he was taken to hospital.

Sources at the hospital said the Migori governor was brought to the hospital at around 10.30am before he was examined and shortly after admitted.

“His private doctor and that of the prison’s facility had attended to him and recommended further checks at KNH,” said a source.

At the Block 10A, which houses the private wing, the hospital administration reinforced security and rigorously scrutinised visitors to the wing.

When People Daily arrived at the hospital, a receptionist who declined to give further information on Obado’s admission said: “Yes Obado is here. You cannot be allowed to see him. You require written authorisation from the chief executive officer to do so. That is all I can say for now.”

Acting CEO Dr Thomas Mutie was not available for comment on Obado’s health status.

People Daily has independently learned that Obado was wheeled by prison wardens through the hospital emergency section before he was admitted.

In what pointed to a choreographed scheme to deny the media an opportunity to intercept Obado, hospital security officers said they were under instructions not to allow journalists at the emergency section.

“Please go to the CEO’s office and get authorisation,” said a stern-looking security officer.

Mutie has been away on official duty’s in the last three days.

Insiders informed us that minutes after his arrival at the health facility, Obado was taken to the private bookings on first floor before being wheeled to private wards section on tenth floor. He will remain under guard while in hospital, our sources added.

Interestingly, during visiting hours, Obado’s relatives arrived to visit him, an indication that there were likely pre-arranged notification of his ailment.

On Monday, Prisons Commissioner General Isaiah Osugo discounted claims that Obado has receiving VIP treatment at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Despite the blatant denial, People Daily established that Obado’s privileged treatment was maintained until yesterday when he was admitted to KNH.

In the correctional facility, his accommodation, clothing, feeding and visit arrangements were different from other inmates.

The same has now been transferred to KNH where he can enjoy exquisite treatment, meals and other privileges like home, only that his freedom is limited.

In the hospital, the governor will have unlimited luxury of meeting whoever he wishes and unlimited access to his family, friends and Migori county government employees.

Yesterday, efforts to reach Osugo to shed more light on the new developments were futile.

At remand, Obado was assigned prison number NBA/107/18/CR and placed in a cell block for capital offenders, section reserved for murder suspects. He was denied bail in the murder case involving Sharon and is expected back in court on October 8 when his bond application will be heard.