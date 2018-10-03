MONICA MURDER PROBE: Detectives question a watchman, taxi driver and neighbours

Detectives probing the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani, detectives have narrowed in on individuals who were with the deceased hours before she was murdered.

Homicide detectives on Wednesday interrogated a watchman at Monica’s Lamuria apartments, a taxi driver who dropped her from the airport, neighbours and friends who visited her.

And as Grace Kuria reports Monica’s family has denied claims that the deceased had a relationship with South Sudan deputy speaker Daniel Awet Akot.