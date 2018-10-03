English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
OBADO HOSPITALIZED: Migori Governor admitted after being taken ill at the Industrial area prison
OBADO HOSPITALIZED
The reality of prison life was dawning on Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado after he was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital after being taken ill at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.
Sources at the facility say Obado had earlier complained of stomach ache before he was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he is currently admitted at the private wing under heavy police guard.