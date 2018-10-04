Ruto, Raila war poses threat to country’s unity, say Rift MPs

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Some North Rift MPs have expressed concerns over ongoing public spats between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying it was not good for unity in the country.

Speaking separately, the leaders challenged the political class to concentrate on issues affecting citizens.

The legislators have now petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene before the leaders differences escalate to their supporters. Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny (pictured) said leaders should focus on issues affecting citizens who are suffering due to high cost of living.

His Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren who spoke in Eldoret said the ongoing divisions among leaders is hurting the country’s economy because no leader is willing to address emerging issues affecting the public.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter cautioned the politicians against issuing statements that could polarise the country.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen asked the President to invite the two leaders to State House for a truce.