FURY OVER MAIZE: Farmers angered after Gov’t fails to settle their outstanding dues

Maize farmers were today expressing their anger over the failure by the government to honour its pledge to settle their outstanding dues with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich blaming the delay on his agriculture counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Rotich confirmed to K24 that the treasury released sent 1.4 Billion shillings to the agriculture ministry two months ago with Kiunjuri who was said to be locked in daylong meetings remaining mum over the matter.