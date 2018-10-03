English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

FURY OVER MAIZE: Farmers angered after Gov’t fails to settle their outstanding dues

K24 Tv October 3, 2018
Maize farmers were today expressing their anger over the failure by the government to honour its pledge to settle their outstanding dues with Treasury Cabinet Secretary  Henry Rotich blaming the delay on his agriculture counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Rotich confirmed to K24 that the treasury released sent 1.4 Billion shillings to the agriculture ministry  two months ago with  Kiunjuri  who was said to be locked in daylong meetings  remaining mum over the matter.

 

