Ministry takes over school meals plan in Asal

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has now taken over the school feeding programme for 1.6 million children in Arid and Semi-Arid Land (Asal) areas.

Providing school meals has over the years been a joint responsibility of World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Education.

Education PS Belio Kipsang said yesterday the ministry is conscious of the challenges that need to be addressed to ensure the programme continues.

He said school meals require effective governance and management structures to succeed.

He spoke during the handover ceremony in Isiolo on Tuesday on behalf of Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed.

This financial year, the government has set aside Sh2.4 billion for school meals. Over 1.6 million pupils at more than 4,000 schools are beneficiaries.

“WFP is extremely grateful to the Government of Kenya for taking up this noble responsibility. They are a powerful incentive for families to invest in education, despite their livelihoods being under stress. A daily hot lunch means more children attend school, they stay the whole day and get an education that helps them become more productive in future,” said WFP Country Director Annalisa Conte.