Rwanda eyes deal on nuclear power

Rwanda has joined Kenya in exploring nuclear power as the East African nation seeks to complement its energy mix.

This comes as countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya, step up cooperation on safe use of nuclear power. Like Kenya, Rwanda’s cooperation with Rosatom includes development of nuclear infrastructure and awareness programmes on nuclear technologies for industry, agriculture and medicine.

Kenya has, however, postponed its plan to build a nuclear power plant worth Sh968 billion by nine years to 2036 and not 2027 as initially planned in favor of renewable energy projects and a coal plant.Rwanda has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia for cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Rosatom has a similar MoU on peaceful use of nuclear energy with Kenya signed in May 2016 allowing for cooperation in development of nuclear energy infrastructure and the design and construction of nuclear energy and research reactors.

“Rwanda has plans to develop the nuclear power industry. Construction of a plant is our national project. I was impressed by the practices at the new power-generating unit of Novovoronezhskaya NPP. This is an excellent facility where all safety measures are being strictly observed,” said Ambassador Jeanne Mujawamariya.

Rosatom is currently the biggest nuclear power player on the continent. A number of countries cooperate with the state corporation, including, Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and, lately, Rwanda.