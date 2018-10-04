Pre-export inspection firms fined

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The government has suspended and penalised two international companies contracted to inspect goods from the point of origin for their role in the influx of substandard goods and contrabands in the country.

The suspended companies are China Certification and Inspections Group Company Ltd (CCIC) Zone 2 (China Mainland) and SGS-Zone 4 (Far East) covering Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said the companies contracted by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) failed to adhere to strict monitoring of Pre-export Verification of Conformity to Standards (PVoC) Programme.

“The government has been reviewing the performance of companies that fail to perform their duties as required by their contracts,” said Munya.

He said the companies gave false information by failing to inspect goods at the point of origin and issued out Certificates of Conformity (CoC) to goods that failed to meet standards set.

Apart from suspending the companies, Munya said the government has imposed Sh 87 million in fines for infringing the contract terms. The companies have been accused of allowing, among other products, contraband sugar, which was alleged to have been contaminated with mercury and other heavy metals.

The joint parliamentary committee on Trade and Agriculture, while probing the entry of contraband sugar, indicted that some individuals and 14 companies brought in the commodity and evaded Sh10.6 billion in taxes.

The probe ended unceremoniously when parliamentarians shot down the report putting Kenyans in a state of confusion over the suitability of the products as earlier claimed.