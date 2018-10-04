WB warns of tough times

Fred Aminga @faminga

World Bank (WB) yesterday urged Kenyans to buckle up for a bumpy ride despite projecting a steady economic growth this year.

“The road ahead is bumpy,” said the African Pulse September 2018 report as a strong rebound in agriculture underpinned the pickup in economic activity for the country.

WB has cut its economic growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa this year to 2.7 percent from an earlier forecast of 3.1 percent, mainly because of slower-than-expected growth in the continent’s bigger economies.

The Kenya Economic Update report will be launched next week and it will give projected growth figures. Kenya is among countries which are resilient among those that are non-resource-rich, the others are Côte and Rwanda.

“Growth (2018) was supported by agricultural production and services on the production side, and household consumption and public investment on the demand side,” said the WB report.

The report, however, warns that price pressures are likely to be experienced in the country as elevated international oil prices continue to spike fuel price inflation.

“Inflation is expected to pick up across the region in 2019, due to an increase in price pressures.” Financial market pressures intensified on concerns about dollar-denominated debts which have continued to increase amid an appreciating US dollar.

Public debt levels remained high and continued to rise in several countries including Kenya whose debt has recently surpassed Sh5 trillion.

The report says that changes were not only in the levels but also composition of debt—characterised by growing liabilities owed to non–Paris Club governments and private creditors—have increased the vulnerability of public debt sustainability to weaker African currencies and higher global interest rates.

According to the World Bank, change in investor sentiments towards emerging markets and tighter financial conditions contributed to a reversal in capital inflows and higher financing costs for loans.

Reflecting these vulnerabilities, therefore, the bank says risks to the growth outlook are tilted to the downside for most countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Public debt continues to rise exposing countries to new sets of risks,” said the Office of the Chief Economist for the Africa Region under the direction of Albert G. Zeufack during a live stream yesterday.

“While foreign direct investment has become the main source of capital flows, there is a change in capital composition as the uptake of sovereign debts creates new risks.”

Overall, economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to have picked up to 2.7 per cent in 2018 from 3.1 per cent in 2017, barely above population growth.

However, sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery continues amid at a slower pace than expected – 0.4 percentage points lower than the April forecast – due to downward growth revisions in the three largest economies in the region.

This will have a knock-on effect for Kenya who depends on the East Africa Community and Comesa region as a destinations for her products.

The report says that the moderate recovery in the region banks on higher oil prices and better agricultural conditions following droughts.

Going forward, key external risks include an unexpectedly sharp decline in commodity prices, an abrupt tightening of global financial conditions, and escalating trade tensions between major economies.

The main domestic risks are fiscal slippage, domestic conflicts, and weather shocks. Inefficient use of factors of production, agricultural inputs and manufacturing as a result of human capital misallocation can also affect growth.