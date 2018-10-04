Counties need laws on economic blocs

County governments forming regional economic blocs have been urged to fast- enactment of requisite laws to enable them to legally participate in all the activities of the arrangement. Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee for Trade Emily Kogos said many blocs have not initiated legal processes to firm up the inter-governmental agreement.

“County governments are hurriedly joining trade blocs but the move could be hampered by lack of clear policies to set them up,” she warned while speaking to the press on the sidelines of Council of Governors consultative meeting with stakeholders on harnessing opportunities in the economic blocks in Naivasha.

Kogos gave the example of North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) where counties have not passed the necessary legislative laws to adopt the inter-governmental bloc. She said it has been difficult to have County Assemblies pass a bill establishing the bloc.