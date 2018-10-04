Raila-Ruto spat bad for western Kenya economy

Anderson Ojwang’

The escalating political rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga is bound to adversely affect the ties, especially economic, between the residents of former Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

Already, there have been reports of tensions in the Kisumu-Kericho border. While cattle rustling sparked the tensions, there were unmistakable political undertones.

For ages, the Luo and Kalenjin have enjoyed warm socio-cultural and trade ties. But politically, they have not always been in sync save for 2007 when they closed ranks under the formidable Orange Democratic Movement(ODM).

Despite, the differing political ideologies, the two communities have continued to engage in socio-economic activities.

Recently, western Kenya counties, namely Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega and Bungoma formed an economic bloc.

The bloc has an ambitious economic agenda for the region that includes the establishment of a bank and other development programmes. For the bloc to achieve its objectives, it requires the political goodwill of the regional leaders mainly Raila and Ruto. Political animosity between the two leaders does not portend well for the bloc.

Raila and Ruto enjoy a fanatical support in their backyards of Nyanza and Rift Valley respectively, and a full-blown political battle between them is not good for the region’s economic growth.

In the accusations and counter accusations, some ODM MPs are alleging that Ruto is sponsoring rebellion among its rank and file in the Coast and other regions while Ruto and his allies are accusing Raila of using the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta to undermine and drive him out of Jubilee.

With President Uhuru in his final term, Ruto and Raila are beginning to emerge as the front runners in the succession race.

Already, Raila’s lieutenants led by Siaya senator James Orengo have declared that their leader must be on the presidential ballot in 2022.

Ruto and his supporters have been traversing the region in alliance building and vote-hunting that has rocked the country and left it in a campaign mood.

The handshake is also to blame for the bad blood between the two. Ruto allies see the rapprochement between Uhuru and Raila as a revival of political dynasties that could be scheming to lock him out of the presidency. This may explain Ruto’s wars with Raila and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

Whichever way the rivalry goes, the Luo-Kalenjin communities are likely to bear the consequences of the aftermath.

That is why Raila-Ruto battle must be nipped in the bud before it escalates further and undermines the economic journey of the counties in the Western economic bloc. —The writer is a media consultant issues