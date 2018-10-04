Bitter political bickering setting us back

The March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga was meant to stabilise and return Kenya to a path of more pragmatic politics and optimism following yet another episode of implosions we experience every election cycle including last year’s.

It will be recalled that the economy was on the ropes, investor confidence battered and the country held captive by ethnic hostilities, suspicions and political grandstanding.

Whats more, with the political landscape choking with hate, physical and psychological wounds, the handshake came as a godsend and a monumental moment in Kenya’s political profile.

In a matter of days after the handshake, perceptions shifted and the nation’s fortunes appeared to firm up on a trajectory of hope. In what became known as handshake dividend, the securities exchange made upbeat indicators, the shilling appreciated against the hard currencies.

According to the script, the handshake dividends were to be buttressed by charting and erecting anchors to prop up unity, inclusivity, tackle enduring cases of injustice, deal with graft and reinforce our weak ethical infrastructure that stoked economic, social and political inequities.

There was to be conscious and determined effort to address landmines that rendered our elections such bloody encounters instead of being essential tools and instruments of democracy. And to set the ball rolling, the Building Bridges Initiative team was named with representation from both sides of the political divide. That it has somehow stalled makes a worrying, if not surprising, statement.

And so as of today, a lot do not seem to sit right over the handshake and pessimism attributed to exposure to political vagaries has set in. Its initial thrust and momentum have slowed.

This is being blamed on its perceived exclusivist underpinning as a two-man Uhuru/Raila affair. This perception, its now emerging, threatens other valid political interests built around the status quo. On the one hand by “demobilising” the Nasa opposition brigade, it threw into disarray the interests of Nasa co-principals and their collective constituency.

At the Jubilee front, whether by design or accident, it has been seen as degrading the political stocks of Deputy President William Ruto’s and his investments as Uhuru’s heir apparent come 2022.

This state of affairs by creating ambiguities and overheating politics plus talks of Raila going head to head with Ruto for presidency in the next election has fanned flames of chicanery, betrayals and behind the scenes strategising which the referendum push is seen as part of.

While for Ruto’s supporters a referendum is a no-go zone, some Jubilee legislators, who in light of huge public wage bill do not mind a situation where some layers of representation are peeled off, have taken a middle ground.

But for Raila backers, the solution lies squarely in changing the Constitution to address power equity by changing the structure of the Executive which he should be part of. Uhuru has steered clear of the debate.

Already all-too-familiar tirades echoing “a them versus us” with rapid-fire apostles saturate the political atmosphere. Players are once again in diametrically opposed political orbits.

The handshake will have succeeded if an environment can be created where the participation base is broadened and all key players made to feel ownership of grand vision Uhuru and Raila rolled out in the March 9 memorandum. This way, repurposing our politics will be made easier. In the interest of justice, equity, cohesion, leaders should in word and deed steer citizens away from the situation where lighting rods are being marshalled and unleashed to stoke ethnic suspicions.

Alliances which act as glue to unity, and voices which rally the nation to walk together, should be forged and strengthened and adversarial ones stifled. This is necessary to lower the escalating political voltage and allow Uhuru’s legacy setting Big Four agenda — industrialisation, food security, universal health and housing — to become a reality.

But top politicians must first accept that the stakes are high for all of them and therefore be accommodative and more responsive to Kenyans’ fears and apprehensions. —[email protected]