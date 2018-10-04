Revamp ASK shows to promote growth

In the 1980s and 90s, Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) shows were among the most alluring events. The fairs were more than an outing.

For pupils and students, the show was the ultimate information and entertainment spot besides learning about agricultural and industrial practices, enjoying magic shows, acrobatics and sports.

For the old, the agricultural show offered vital informationon on the latest agricultural and agribusiness trends, technological innovations and also served as a business networking platform. It was a perfect marketplace to buy farm, business and household gadgets.

But over the last several years, the shows have gradually lost their sparkle, if the poor attendance in most fairs across the country is anything to go by. Children no longer task parents to take them to show and adults have similarly given the events a wide berth.

However, all is not lost. When President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Nairobi International Trade Fair today, he will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of a multipurpose expo hall at the Jamhuri showground, which seeks to transform the grounds into a 24-hour economy.

The move is aimed at reviving the fortunes of the ASK showground, shoring up its utilisation from the current 40 per cent to 90 per cent.

However, more ideas are needed to turn the fortunes of this event that once captured the imagination of the entire nation. The model for trade fairs needs to be re-looked. It is also our hope that the expo hall will not be used to showcase only imported merchandise.

The government must find a way to align the fairs to the Big Four agenda and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to showcase their mettle in coming up with solutions to problems facing the country, especially in manufacturing and food production.

Also, turning the fairs into mega marketplaces for ideas, latest concepts and products will attract even smallholder farmers and could go a long way in promoting food security and stirring manufacturing.

It’s sad that the government seems to do things the same way, year after year and expect differentr esults. People detest monotony. ASK should make the fairs unforgettable learning experiences.