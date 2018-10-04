No excuse for poor solid waste management

For some strange reason, we seem to have resigned to living in filth in our urban centres. No, I am not being rude! Just look around you, whether in the workplace or residence. Most likely, there is a leaking sewer pipe, or uncollected garbage.

Which is why this year’s World Habitat Day (WHD), celebrated on Monday this week, was a day for all of us. The theme of the 2018 WHD celebrations is “Municipal Solid Waste Management”. The slogan, “waste-wise cities”, aims to mobilise urban development and management stakeholders towards taking action in addressing the municipal solid waste management crisis.

Take the case of Mombasa, for instance. First, I believe UN should have held the October 1 event in the coastal town to sensitise people on the dangers of unmanaged solid waste. For several years, residents and the business community have complained about the health risks and other damage being caused by mountains of uncollected garbage.

This happens as the County government continues to collect levies, and even award contracts for garbage collection. Of course, much of this lethargy is caused by corruption. Still, our urban authorities lack the capacity to manage solid waste. The best they can do is dump, hoping that the waste will disappear from the landfills, one way or the other.

While we expect people to act responsibly and either recycle or dispose their waste efficiently, the onus of urban waste management rests on those to whom we pay taxes. It is their work to legislate and implement the measures they formulate.

We may not deal with our trash as efficiently and effectively as developed countries do, but we should still fully manage the little we throw away.

***

Meanwhile, legalise it; I will advertise it! Well, not quite! I am referring to the current global wave to unban marijuana, a weed that has been much maligned for decades.

Indeed, cannabis has been criticised largely by the church who see it as evil, and law enforcement agencies who blame it for high crime rates. Never mind that alcohol has cost many more lives and money through its destructive influence when taken beyond limits. Proponents of bhang use say they have never seen someone who has smoked it stopped by the police for speeding.

Anyway, we need to move away from the lingering stereotypes about weed, and inquire why countries around the world are considering legalising it, especially for medicinal purposes. Our biased stronghold on cannabis might actually make us lose valuable time and benefits as the rest of the world exploits the plant’s value.

As a father of an autistic nine-year-old boy, I am abreast of continuing research on how cannabis oil (medical marijuana), can help to alleviate some of the cognitive and psychomotor challenges that stop him from responding normally to stimuli.

I believe there is something hidden in cannabis, that those who previously could not have anything with it are now gleefully letting go. Early adopters like South Africa have already got into the bandwagon. Over to both our botanical and medical researchers. – Writer is Executive Director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness