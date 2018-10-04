Kisumu launches drive to stem ravages of disease

A 31-day walk to create awareness on cancer and encourage early screening to tame the rising cases of the disease was launched in Kisumu on Monday.

In the Mulika Saratani National Cancer awareness walk, participants will walk from Kisumu to Kilifi, traversing over 17 counties.

Speaking after flagging off the walk, Kisumu county governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s wife, Dorothy Nyong’o, asked Kenyans to go for screening, saying it is the only way to catch the disease early thus increase the chances of cure.

“Screening for cancer is important because when people know their status early, it’s easier to prevent it from advancing, thus save on treatment costs,” she said.

Nyong’o who is also the managing director of Africa Cancer Foundation, said through her organisation, over 20,000 people from 14 counties have been screened. She said the initiative will be extended to other parts of the country.

Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health Rosemary Obara encouraged Kenyans to lead a healthy lifestyle to keep the disease at bay.

Mulika Saratani is a brainchild of Florence Kitsao who came up with the idea in memory of her mother who succumbed to cancer in 2016.