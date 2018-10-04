Residents appeal to KWS after stray animals attack

Kirera Mwiti and Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

A woman is admitted at a Naivasha hospital after she was reportedly attacked by a buffalo. She was on her way to Eburru village in Gilgil sub-county when the lone animal attacked her leaving her for dead.

According to a local leader, Lydia Nyota, the woman was fetching firewood when she was attacked, adding that this was not the first time animals from the nearby private conservancies had attacked residents.

She also said the animals also destroy crops. “It is by grace of God that she survived but she is nursing serious injuries,” she said.

Nyota claimed that despite informing Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers to track the animal, nothing has happened.

According to an elder Charles Mburu, the animals from Longonot National Park invade their farms at night and destroy crops.

Meanwhile, residents and hoteliers in Laikipia county are up in arms with KWS over damage caused to farms by wild animals.

Led by horse trainer Wizzy Doyne-Ditmas, they claimed stray lions have been attacking and feasting on animals in their farms and homesteads.

In the latest incident, three horses were killed and scores injured in a posh hotel on Nanyuki – Nyeri road and at a private ranch in Nanyuki.

She said a lion raided her home two times, killing one horse and maiming two others.

“For the last two weeks, the lion has invaded my 13-acre farm about six or seven times, the latest being on Monday at dawn. We have informed KWS office several times but no action has been taken,” said Ditmas.

Residents of Muramati location in Laikipia North sub-county are also living in fear after a stray lion killed several head of cattle.

By Wednesday morning, they said the lion that has been roaming the area for the last two weeks has killed four cows, seven sheep and the horse.

School going children are also in fear of being attacked, with parents and teachers urging the Kenya Wildlife Service to trap the animal or kill it.