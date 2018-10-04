Makueni hospital under scrutiny following ‘negligence’ complaints

A private nursing home in Kilome, Makueni county is in the spotlight after it emerged that a boy taken there for treatment lost his leg after he was denied emergency treatment.

Reports indicate the boy was held there for a week after a drunk police officer ran over him and his father killing the latter on the spot.

His leg has since been amputated following a public outcry, which saw the boy transferred to a government facility in Wote.

Makueni Health executive Andrew Mulwa said when the eight-year-old boy was taken to the Makueni Referral Hospital on Monday, he had gangrene and had to been amputated.

Mulwa said he has previously received complaints over the nursing home, adding that a team led by director of medical services in Makueni has already been formed to inspect service delivery and was to give a preliminary report by close of business yesterday.