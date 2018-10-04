MPs to inspect toilets in ongoing bribery probe

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is expected to lead Members of Parliament on an inspection tour of the ladies’ washrooms on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigations into the bribery claims over the sugar report.

Muturi yesterday told members of the Powers and Privileges committee, which he chairs, to accompany him on Tuesday morning to inspect the toilets after Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba claimed that this is where she learnt her Wajir counterpart Fatuma Gedi was dishing out money to members to reject the bad sugar importation report.

The Speaker told legislators that after the fact-finding mission, they will once again invite Wamuchomba to get clarifications on some of the issues they will have gathered.

Wamuchomba, who had appeared before the committee last week, claimed she knew it was Gedi who was dishing out the money after two female MPs, who were in the ladies cubicles, engaged in a conversation saying how much each was given (Sh10,000).

Muturi made the remarks on the day Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami, who had appeared before the committee as the last witness, narrated how Gedi insulted her when she inquired why she was lobbying for the rejection of the report.

Muturi said once the investigations are complete, the committee will then retreat to conclude its report and table it in Parliament before MPs proceed on their short recess later this month.