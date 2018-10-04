New curriculum meets ‘set global standards’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Education ministry has assured the new Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) meets threshold set out for global standards, amid growing concerns over its implementation.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed made the remarks even as she announced plans to fully roll out the CBC for Grades One to Three next year.

This is after the results of an internal of evaluation of the CBC completed two weeks ago showed good progress, though there is still room for improvement.

Preliminary report indicates that the overall quality of CBC implementation, based on international benchmarks currently stands at 56 per cent.

This is against the minimum threshold set out for global standards for such an exercise, put at 50 per cent, with the CS saying CBC’s quality of implementation during the pilot phase is currently six percentage points above the international benchmark.

The report showed that the actual teacher assessment feedback based on learners’ achievement is currently at 50 per cent.

Both the quality of learning environment and support for the CBC and the quality of learning and teaching stands at 62 per cent.

Amina assured the ministry will supply necessary curriculum materials to all schools to enhance the learning and teaching environment.

She further said the ministry is stepping up the level of preparedness among teachers to handle CBC and that it will hold the third national conference on curriculum reform in December.

“The ministry will triangulate our internal CBC pilot findings with other international experts. As a result, we have commissioned an external evaluation to generate comparative findings on our state of preparedness for a full CBC rollout. We expect the findings to be made available to us shortly,” she said.

She spoke yesterday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) after meeting with the Curriculum Steering Committee.

For the schools that were on pilot and are to move to Grade 4 next year, the CS said they will not revert back to 8-4-4 system.

Instead, their teaching material to cover schools currently on pilot will have been developed in January.

She said the ministry was piloting 470 school and has now rolled out that of Grade 1 and 2.

“We have taken all the steps that need to be taken and by the time we are rolling out this curriculum next year, we want to be sure that everything is in place to ensure its success including materials required,” the CS said.